Russia will continue to patiently and consistently bring to Turkey its position on Crimea, Russian president's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Here we have diametrically opposite points of view,” he noted.