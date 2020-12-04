Turkey's anti-Western rhetoric and aggressive foreign policy are pushing its NATO allies to unite against Ankara, news.am reports, citing Voice of America.
American analysts: Turkey's policies and actions have reached a dangerous escalation point
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Disagreements over issues including an arms embargo on Libya, access to hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean and the role of Kurdish forces in Syria have caused tensions with other NATO members.
Turkey's policies and actions as a whole have reached a dangerous escalation point, said analysts Heather Conley and Rachel Ellehuus of the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Western officials are also increasingly disenchanted with the anti-Western rhetoric of Turkish government officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
But Erdogan's claims of foreign machinations against Turkey could turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy.
If Western countries and Turkey's closest neighbors begin to coordinate containment strategies, it will be a consequence of Erdogan's aggressive goal of expansion through assertive politics, diplomacy, and military means.