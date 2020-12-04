Artsakhpress

Armenia welcomes French National Assembly resolution calling for Artsakh's recognition

The Armenian Foreign Ministry welcomes the resolution overwhelmingly passed by France’s lower house of Parliament, the National Assembly, calling for the recognition of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabak).

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We welcome the resolution adopted by the overwhelming majority of the National Assembly of France on the need for the recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh, which followed the similar resolution adopted by the Senate. This joint position of both the lower and upper houses of the French Parliament symbolizes the resolute voice of France and the French people against the aggression and the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocidal aspirations Azerbaijan has pursued towards the people of Artsakh with the support of Turkey and foreign terrorist fighters,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement on Friday.

“It’s important that the necessity to ensure the security of the peaceful population of Artsakh, the facts of undermining the peace process by Azerbaijan through military means and the deployment of terrorist groups and mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh with the support of Turkey are enshrined in the resolution.

“We highly assess such steps by the international community in favor of the final and fair resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the recognition of Artsakh based on the right to self-determination, which has become one of the main imperatives for ensuring the security of the Armenians of Artsakh,” the statement reads. 


     

Turkish extremist Gray Wolves threaten Armenians in Germany

The recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh) has intensified—with new impetus—the Turkish extremist Gray Wolves movement’s hatred towards Armenians, including in Germany, news.am reports, citing Die Welt.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry welcomes the resolution overwhelmingly passed by France's lower house...

Survey: 45.7% of respondents see need for snap parliamentary elections in Armenia

45.7% of the respondents of a survey conducted in Armenia see need for snap parliamentary elections,...

Lavrov, Guterres discuss solution of humanitarian problems in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation on December 3 with UN Secretary-General...

FM: Russia expects more support for Karabakh agreements from OSCE countries

Russia counts on more active support from the OSCE countries for the reached trilateral statement on...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office calls for resumption of NK negotiations under Minsk Group

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict negotiations should resume within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group...

Azerbaijan soldiers approach Armenia village

Azerbaijani servicemen on Wednesday approached the military positions located in the direction of Tegh...

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of "Karabakh Telecom" Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Pashinyan highlights lifting ban on entry of Armenian citizens to EAEU states

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights lifting entry ban for Armenian citizens to several member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, which was imposed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

80 coronavirus infected patients receive treatment at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center

About 80 coronavirus infected patients who are in serious and critical condition receive treatment at...

Russian peacekeepers have started demining the outskirts of Stepanakert

Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defence Ministry continue to...

With the support of Russia 8000 residential houses to be built in Artsakh

Due to the recent war, there are many destructions in the city of Stepanakert and other settlements of...

Ex-defense minister of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan discharged from hospital

Former Defense Minister of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been discharged from hospital,...

Number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeds 65 million

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeded 65 million on Thursday, according...

ICRC ready to organize the process of return of POWs and interned civilians in case of relevant decision of the sides. Eteri Musayelyan

As a neutral intermediary, the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Russian peacekeepers defuse about 100 explosive devices in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, of mines, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, reports TASS.

Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani forces have inhumanely treated numerous ethnic Armenian military troops captured in the conflict...

President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen,...

Search operations for bodies of killed troops underway in Hadrut region

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh is carrying out search operations to find the bodies...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh demine Stepanakert school grounds

The inspection of the area of Secondary School No. 10 of Stepanakert and the search for and clearing...

Russian special medical detachment starts treating first patients living in Artsakh

About 70 locals have applied for medical assistance to the specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense...

Russian peacekeepers defuse nearly 1,000 explosives in Karabakh

Troops of Russia's peacekeeping contingent have cleared of mines nearly 10 km of roads and defused...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

US expands sanctions on Iran

US defense budget draft envisions sanctions on Turkey

Iranian FM rules out possibility of revising nuclear deal

Former US Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine publicly

