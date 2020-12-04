Survey: 45.7% of respondents see need for snap parliamentary elections in Armenia

45.7% of the respondents of a survey conducted in Armenia see need for snap parliamentary elections, Aram Navasardyan, Director of MPG LLC, a full member of GALLUP International Association in Armenia, said during a press conference today.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We asked the citizens whether there is a need for holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia now. 28.8% said ‘definitely yes’, 16.9% - rather yes, 14.3% - rather no, and 27.2% definitely no. 12.8% said they have no answer”, Navasardyan said.

According to the answers of another question, 36.8% of the citizens said the parliamentary system should be maintained in Armenia, 32.6% said they support switching to the semi-presidential system and 30.5% said they have no answer.