Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights lifting entry ban for Armenian citizens to several member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, which was imposed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

December 4, 2020, 13:03 Pashinyan highlights lifting ban on entry of Armenian citizens to EAEU states

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “In these difficult times it’s important to find an agreed upon solution for all sensitive issues. The issue of eliminating the ban on passenger transportations and entry of Armenian citizens to several EAEU states remains a priority for us. This year has been more difficult for Armenia for known reasons. But we have been actively engaged in all integration processes. During these days we have felt the full support of our friends. We thank for the invaluable support provided to us by Russia in the fight against the coronavirus and other issues which we have faced this year”, the Armenian PM said during the online session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council.

Pashinyan said it can be stated for sure that the pandemic didn’t impact the efficiency of the work of the Union.

“I hope the future agreed upon actions against the novel coronavirus will bring positive results in the near future”, the PM said.