80 coronavirus infected patients receive treatment at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center

About 80 coronavirus infected patients who are in serious and critical condition receive treatment at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh Ararat Ohanjanyan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, during the war days, COVID-19 infected patients were mainly transferred to Armenia. Taking into account the high level of disease registered in Armenia, such growth rates have also been registered among the people of Artsakh.

According to Ohanjanyan, there were many cases of coronavirus deaths.

The Minister of Health informed that there were cases that the citizens were not able to receive treatment due to the war.

During the war, the medical staff also infected with COVID-19 .

Ararat Ohanjanyan noted that almost the entire staff of the hospitals get infected in those days and continued working in that condition.