Due to the recent war, there are many destructions in the city of Stepanakert and other settlements of the republic. In total, about 2,800 facilities have been damaged, of which about 250 are deemed to be unrepairable.

December 4, 2020, 11:20 With the support of Russia 8000 residential houses to be built in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh Aram Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress", adding that most of the unrepairable facilities are residential houses.

According to the minister, at present the inventory and construction works of the destroyed buildings are now being carried out in parallel so that the damage can be repaired as soon as possible.

''3000 applications have already been submitted to the ministry from Stepanakert. In the regions of the republic, in cooperation with construction companies, the main work is carried out through the regional administrations,'' he said.

Taking into account the winter period, A. Sargsyan prioritizes the restoration of broken roofs and windows, which should be completed by January.

The Martuni region, particularly the city of Martuni, followed by the capital Stepanakert, suffered the most from the devastation caused by the war.

Sargsyan said that with the support of Russia, in total, it is planned to build about 8,000 fast-build 2,3,4-bedroom residential houses. The Ministry of Urban Planning has already submitted the applications of the first 1000 houses to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh.

Talking about the destructions of educational, cultural and healthcare infrastructures due to the war, the minister noted that the inventory is underway in that direction.