Former Defense Minister of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been discharged from hospital, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: He will continue the outpatient treatment.

Jalal Harutyunyan has been wounded in action during the recent military operations launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.