The United States has imposed new sanctions on Iran, news.am reports.

December 4, 2020, 10:17 US expands sanctions on Iran

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The US Treasury Department said in a statement that it designated Shahid Meisami Group and its director.

Shahid Meisami Group is accused of being involved in Iran’s chemical weapons research and is subordinate to the Iranian Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, also known as SPND, which Washington has blacklisted.

“Iran’s development of weapons of mass destruction is a threat to the security of its neighbors and the world,” said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to counter any efforts by the Iranian regime to develop chemical weapons that may be used by the regime or its proxy groups to advance their malign agenda.”