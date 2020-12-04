US defense budget draft envisions sanctions on Turkey

The US defense budget draft—which launched on October 1, which is agreed by both houses of Congress, envisions mandatory sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system, news.am reports, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The aforesaid draft states that no later than 30 days after the enactment of this law, the US President shall impose five or more restrictions, as set forth in the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, on any person who knowingly participated in the purchase of the S-400 missile system.