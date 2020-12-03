Washington cannot put forward conditions on Iran to return to the nuclear deal, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif noted

December 3, 2020, 18:24 Iranian FM rules out possibility of revising nuclear deal

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: His remarks came asked on such a possibility during the presidency of Joe Biden, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

The US withdrew from the nuclear deal, but did not leave the UN, they still have to follow the obligations as a member of the UN Security Council, he said at the Mediterranean Dialogue.

The United States has obligations in accordance with the resolution, it cannot set conditions for talks, the minister added, noting Tehran's previous position that the nuclear deal cannot be revised.