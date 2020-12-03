Artsakhpress

FM: Russia expects more support for Karabakh agreements from OSCE countries

Russia counts on more active support from the OSCE countries for the reached trilateral statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov noted to the participants of the OSCE FMs council.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The potential of the organization in resolving conflicts remains in demand. The agreements reached on resolving crisis situations in the OSCE area should receive more support from the participating States, which will facilitate their implementation. We expect this with regard to the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, which we will continue to assist in every possible way. We appreciate the cooperation between the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group," the minister added.


     

