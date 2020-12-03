As a neutral intermediary, the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nagorno-Karabakh participates in the process of searching, evacuating and handing over the bodies of those killed in action to the sides.

December 3, 2020, 16:13 ICRC ready to organize the process of return of POWs and interned civilians in case of relevant decision of the sides. Eteri Musayelyan

She noted that the ICRC is not directly involved in the searching process, but they help the sides to organize the process, providing logistical support and technical advice.

Eteri Musayelyan noted that the ICRC accepts applications, registers civilians who are considered missing, as well as military and civilians who are presumably held in custody. The ICRC is in contact with their families. In October-November, ICRC employees visited the interned civilians and the POWs whose names were provided by the sides.

The aim of our visits is to have an opportunity to register those interned, to receive an opportunity to organize regular visits, to provide assistance, such as medical assistance, if necessary, to monitor the detention conditions and provide an opportunity to keep in touch with their relatives.

"The ICRC does not make decisions on the return of detainees, but as a neutral mediator, we can help to organize the process, if there is a decision to return the detainees," said Musayelyan.

The spokesman for the ICRC mission requested the sides to provide the names of all detainees.