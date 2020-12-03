Internet restored in Artsakh

Internet has been restored in Artsakh on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hakob Ghahramanyan, General Manager of Karabakh Telecom told ''Artsakhpress''.

According to him, the connection has been completely restored in Stepanakert.

Internet is not available in those settlements of Artsakh, where there are problems with electricity supply.