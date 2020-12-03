Internet restored in Artsakh

Internet has been restored in Artsakh on Thursday.
The Nagorno Karabakh conflict negotiations should resume within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group for a complete resolution of the situation, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama said in his opening remarks at the OSCE foreign ministerial session.
Azerbaijani servicemen on Wednesday approached the military positions located in the direction of Tegh...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan met with Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs...
The fifth closed report on atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against captured ethnic...
Following the examples of the French Senate and the Dutch Parliament, the Belgian legislature is poised...
Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with the...
Work is underway to build a Turkish-Russian observation center to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,...
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...
Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...
On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...
World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
All communication operators functioning in Armenia will be given the opportunity to operate in Artsakh,...
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will coordinate the volunteers who help Artsakh, the IDeA Foundation...
At the suggestion of Zhirayr Mirzoyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh...
The armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has forced...
The national New Year tree, traditionally installed at the Republic Square in Yerevan, won’t be installed...
The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 34 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...
Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, of mines, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, reports TASS.
Azerbaijani forces have inhumanely treated numerous ethnic Armenian military troops captured in the conflict...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen,...
The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh is carrying out search operations to find the bodies...
The inspection of the area of Secondary School No. 10 of Stepanakert and the search for and clearing...
About 70 locals have applied for medical assistance to the specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense...
Troops of Russia’s peacekeeping contingent have cleared of mines nearly 10 km of roads and defused...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...
