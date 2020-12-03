The Nagorno Karabakh conflict negotiations should resume within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group for a complete resolution of the situation, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama said in his opening remarks at the OSCE foreign ministerial session.

December 3, 2020, 15:19 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office calls for resumption of NK negotiations under Minsk Group

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I am thankful fighting was over and has ceased. Now it’s time to implement the commitments undertaken. And I express my full support for initiatives under the auspices of the co chairs of the Minsk Group to re-launch the negotiations process. Substantive negotiations must now be continued in good faith," he said.