Stepanakert Mayor, Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs discuss social problems caused by war

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan met with Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs Mane Tandilyan, the Stepanakert City Hall reports.

December 3, 2020, 14:47

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting the officials discussed the current social situation in Artsakh caused by the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan on 27 September, as well as numerous other issues.

They exchanged views on improving the current situation. They highlighted the right coordination of the works and the necessity of mobilizing the existing scarce resources and correctly using them.

Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs and Stepanakert Mayor agreed to further strengthen the cooperation between the structures led by them for the benefit of the Artsakh people.