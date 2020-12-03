Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are volunteering to get their Covid-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine's safety once the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes one, CNN reports.

December 3, 2020, 14:31 Former US Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine publicly

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The three most recent former presidents hope an awareness campaign to promote confidence in its safety and effectiveness would be a powerful message as American public health officials try to convince the public to take the vaccine.

Freddy Ford, Bush's chief of staff, told CNN that the 43rd President had reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci -- the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation's top infectious disease expert -- and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to see how he could help promote the vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine candidate on 21 November.