Azerbaijan soldiers approach Armenia village

Azerbaijani servicemen on Wednesday approached the military positions located in the direction of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, telling the Armenian military there that Azerbaijani positions should have been there.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The details of this incident were told to NEWS.am by the head of Tegh enlarged community, Nerses Shadunts, noting that the adversary had approached the positions of Aravus village, and the commander of the Armenian detachment there, the administrative head of Aravus, Argam Hovsepyan, had talked with them. "They came with maps; they were making adjustments," Shadunts added.

According to him there were ten Azerbaijani servicemen, and he noted that no other incidents have been recorded in the area since then.

After handing over the Kashatagh region to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the Tegh enlarged community of Armenia is now bordering Azerbaijan, and the length of this border is 60 km.