Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Azerbaijan to attend the military parade in Baku, a diplomatic source in the Azerbaijani capital told RIA Novosti, news.am reports.

December 3, 2020, 14:13 Turkey’s Erdogan to attend military parade in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The military parade is scheduled for December 10," the agency's interlocutor added.