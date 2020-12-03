All communication operators functioning in Armenia will be given the opportunity to operate in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Within the framework of my working agenda, I received the delegation led by Hayk and Alexander Yesayan, directors of the "Telecom Armenia" company operating under the Beeline brand. The meeting covered issues relating to the development of telecommunications in Artsakh. We have reached an agreement on cooperation, within the framework of which large-scale technical and professional assistance will be provided, which will significantly improve the quality of communication services in Artsakh.