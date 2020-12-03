100 residents displaced from Hadrut and other settlements will live in Artsakh State University's student dormitory

At the suggestion of Zhirayr Mirzoyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh Republic, about 100 residents displaced from the Hadrut region and other settlements will live in the student dormitory of the Artsakh State University.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Rector of the Artsakh State University Armen Sargsyan stated this at the meeting with journalists.

According to him, before the war about 120 students of Artsakh State University and other universities lived in the dormitory.

‘’The decision is based on the martial law, given the fact that tens of thousands people are homeless,‘’ Sargsyan said, adding that he is sure the students will regard this decision with comprehension.