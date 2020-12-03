The armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has forced several thousand people suffering from health issues out of their homes. Many displaced persons, who have taken refuge at transitional settlements across Armenia, are suffering from life-threatening health conditions and face inadequate access to health care services, according to an assessment conducted by Project HOPE.
Health issues emerge as top concern among Nagorno-Karabakh refugees in Armenia – Project HOPE
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The assessment also shows that health issues are the primary concern for displaced populations (35% of respondents) followed by financial issues (22% of respondents).
“The war might be over, but the impact on several of thousands of people displaced from their homes continues,” says Chris Skopec, Executive Vice President at Project HOPE. “Women, men, and children fled the violence for safety, leaving their homes and possessions behind, but carrying with them preexisting health conditions, the threat of COVID-19, and the fear of an uncertain future.”
The health needs assessment was conducted in November 2020 by Project HOPE’s Emergency Response Team in Armenia at two transitional settlements: a Kindergarten in Arshaluys (Armavir province) and a summer camp in Meghradzor (Kotyak province). Armavir and Kotyak provinces hosted respectively 15,000 and 18,000 displaced persons at the time of the assessment. Displaced populations from the Nagorno-Karabakh region have found refuge in empty hotels, camps, vacant buildings, and host families.
Cardiovascular diseases make up the top health issue among displaced persons (39% of respondents) followed by mental issues, renal disease, and diabetes.
Anush, 41, used to be a school psychologist back home. She fled her home when the war broke and has been at the summer camp settlement in Meghradzor. “I think all of us have health issues, regardless of age. I can see that many people around me are affected by this conflict, both mentally and physically. Even those who were healthy before are now complaining about a new disease,” Anush told Project HOPE.
Project HOPE has donated 30 Essential Health Packs from International Health Partners to the Ministry of Health of Armenia. These packs contain medicines essential to support critical primary health care such as over-the counter and prescription medicines (antibiotics, analgesics, anti-inflammatories, etc.) Up to 24,000 people will benefit from the Essential Health Packs.