Russian peacekeepers defuse about 100 explosive devices in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, of mines, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, reports TASS.

December 3, 2020, 10:56

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Russian de-miners found and defused about 100 explosive devices in the past day. Explosive devices are taken to a specially equipped area and deactivated in accordance with safety requirements”, the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that peacekeepers had cleared over 38 hectares of land and about 12 kilometers of roads of mines, inspected more than 100 homes and social facilities, and deactivated about 1,100 explosive devices. In addition, they are ensuring the safety of those working to restore power lines, a gas pipeline and electrical substations.