Following the examples of the French Senate and the Dutch Parliament, the Belgian legislature is poised to adopt a resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s military aggression against the Armenian population of Artsakh, which took place with the support of the Turkish authorities and foreign mercenaries.

December 3, 2020, 10:14 Belgian parliament to urge Azerbaijani troop pullout from Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The resolution also condemns Azerbaijan’s deliberate attacks on civilians, the use of cluster munitions and phosphorous bombs, Asbarez reports.



The Armenian National Committee of Belgium on Wednesday welcomed the adoption of the resolution the by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Belgian Federal Parliament, which is scheduled to discuss the measure in an upcoming plenary session.

The resolution explicitly demands that Azerbaijan, as well as the Turkish forces and mercenaries supporting it, withdraw their troops from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was conquered by force. The preamble to the resolution also speaks about the right of the Armenian people of Artsakh to self-determination and non-use of force as basic principles of the OSCE Minsk Group, emphasizing that these principles have been violated by Azerbaijan.