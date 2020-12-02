Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

First time in decades, Armenia won't install national New Year Tree as nation mourns fallen heroes

The national New Year tree, traditionally installed at the Republic Square in Yerevan, won’t be installed this year, the Yerevan City Hall spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

First time in decades, Armenia won't install national New Year Tree as nation mourns fallen heroes

First time in decades, Armenia won't install national New Year Tree as nation mourns fallen heroes

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is the first time in decades that the national New Year Tree isn't installed. 

In addition, there won’t be any other New Year decorations in the city as Armenia is mourning the victims of the war, with the issues of the POW return and search for those missing still unresolved. 

“This year the New Year Tree won’t be installed in the [Republic] Square. The City Hall has also decided that no other New Year decorations will be installed in the city,” Karapetyan said.

Earlier on November 24, the City Hall donated 100,000,000 drams that was originally intended for New Year decorations to Stepanakert City for reconstruction after the Azeri bombings during the war.


     

Politics

Turkey speaks on construction of Turkish-Russian observatory center to monitor situation in Karabakh

Work is underway to build a Turkish-Russian observation center to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Turkish national defense minister Hulusi Akar.

All news from section

Mane Tandilyan named Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs of Artsakh

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Mane Tandilyan to be the new Minister of Labor, Social...

Vitaly Balasanyan appointed Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Vitaly Balasanyan as Secretary of the Security Council.

US Senate believes that Washington should provide humanitarian assistance to Karabakh

US Senators Rob Portman and Bob Menendez on Tuesday sent a bipartisan letter to Senators Lindsey Graham...

Artsakh ombudsman updates list on numbers of POWs

The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan informs that his team is updating day and night the...

Aliyev suggests creating corridor between Nakhchivan, western Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has proposed the creation of a corridor connecting Nakhchivan with...

Berdzor mayor presents details amid vague situation

Many of the residents of Berdzor are currently in the town, Mayor Narek Alexanyan told Armenpress amid...

Economy

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.

All news from section

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

First time in decades, Armenia won't install national New Year Tree as nation mourns fallen heroes

The national New Year tree, traditionally installed at the Republic Square in Yerevan, won’t be installed this year, the Yerevan City Hall spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

All news from section

Artsakh Defense Army reports 34 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 34 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...

Advisor to Artsakh President comments on possibility of re-opening Stepanakert airport

Advisor to the president of Artsakh Davit Babayan says in case of unblocking transport communication...

Humanitarian aid is sent to people of Artsakh

On the initiative of the Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response, humanitarian aid was sent...

Internet will be available in Artsakh in the coming days. Hakob Ghahramanyan

The work on the restoration of the communication system in Artsakh is expected to be completed in 2-3...

Education system in Artsakh is gradually getting back to normal

After the war, the education system in Artsakh is gradually getting back to normal.

Over 600 bodies retrieved from conflict zone. Arayik Harutyunyan

More than 600 bodies have been retrieved from the conflict zone these days, Artsakh President Arayik...

Military

President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Search operations for bodies of killed troops underway in Hadrut region

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh is carrying out search operations to find the bodies...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh demine Stepanakert school grounds

The inspection of the area of Secondary School No. 10 of Stepanakert and the search for and clearing...

Russian special medical detachment starts treating first patients living in Artsakh

About 70 locals have applied for medical assistance to the specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense...

Russian peacekeepers defuse nearly 1,000 explosives in Karabakh

Troops of Russia’s peacekeeping contingent have cleared of mines nearly 10 km of roads and defused...

Russia peacekeepers ensure traffic safety through Lachin corridor of Karabakh

Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safety of civilian traffic and the movement...

Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan recovers normally, to be discharged from hospital soon

Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan is recovering normally after being wounded in action in late October during...

First time in decades, Armenia won't install national New Year Tree as nation mourns fallen heroes
President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen
Turkey speaks on construction of Turkish-Russian observatory center to monitor situation in Karabakh
Artsakh Defense Army reports 34 more casualties
Mane Tandilyan named Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs of Artsakh
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

All news from section

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

All news from section

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Pompeo says Turkey 'undermining' NATO cohesion

All news from section

UN says $35 billion will be needed for global aid in 2021

Greece criticizes Germany for not agreeing to Turkey sanctions

UAE, Jordan condemn top Iranian nuclear scientist's assassination

Most Read

month

week

day

Search