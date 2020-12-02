Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen, the Presidential Office stated.

December 2, 2020, 19:25 President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President briefed the results of the search operations conducted in the past days and stated that works on this direction continue with the Russian peacekeeping troops and the representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross.

The President also listened to the proposals of the participants of the meeting and noted that all efforts are directed for revealing the fate of the servicemen. An agreement was reached to make the information communication more effective and inform the families of the servicemen about all news.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Artsakh Defense Minister Mikayel Arzumanyan, Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan and Director of the State Emergency Service Karen Sargsyan.