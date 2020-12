Work is underway to build a Turkish-Russian observation center to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Turkish national defense minister Hulusi Akar.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the statement, the military will begin their duties shortly. Turkish and Russian officers will cooperate to maintain a permanent ceasefire, news.am reports, citing Anadolu.