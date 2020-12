The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 34 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers had fallen.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of the killed troops and those missing in action are yet to be announced as the search and retrieval of bodies, as well as the identification process continues.