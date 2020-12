President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Mane Tandilyan to be the new Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs, replacing Mikayel Virabyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office stated.

December 2, 2020, 14:27 Mane Tandilyan named Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Previously, Mane Tandilyan was an MP of the Bright Armenia Party and, also, she had served as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia.