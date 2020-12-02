Vitaly Balasanyan appointed Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh

December 2, 2020 13:05

Search operations for bodies of killed troops underway in Hadrut region

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh is carrying out search operations to find the bodies of killed servicemen in the Hadrut region. Search operations in the areas of Zangelan, Fizuli, Jebrayil and south of Hadrut haven’t yet started as the International Committee of the Red Cross is still negotiating with Azerbaijan, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.