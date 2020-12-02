Vitaly Balasanyan appointed Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Vitaly Balasanyan as Secretary of the Security Council.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Dear compatriots,
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Mane Tandilyan to be the new Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs, replacing Mikayel Virabyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office stated.
US Senators Rob Portman and Bob Menendez on Tuesday sent a bipartisan letter to Senators Lindsey Graham...
The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan informs that his team is updating day and night the...
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has proposed the creation of a corridor connecting Nakhchivan with...
Many of the residents of Berdzor are currently in the town, Mayor Narek Alexanyan told Armenpress amid...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he has launched political discussions with public and political...
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...
Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...
On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...
World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Advisor to the president of Artsakh Davit Babayan says in case of unblocking transport communication routes as envisaged by the statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, the re-launch of the airport of Stepanakert should be put into discussion.
On the initiative of the Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response, humanitarian aid was sent...
The work on the restoration of the communication system in Artsakh is expected to be completed in 2-3...
After the war, the education system in Artsakh is gradually getting back to normal.
More than 600 bodies have been retrieved from the conflict zone these days, Artsakh President Arayik...
More than 55,000 residents of Artsakh who had evacuated due to the war have returned to their homes as...
Currently, work is underway in Artsakh to restore infrastructures.
The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh is carrying out search operations to find the bodies of killed servicemen in the Hadrut region. Search operations in the areas of Zangelan, Fizuli, Jebrayil and south of Hadrut haven’t yet started as the International Committee of the Red Cross is still negotiating with Azerbaijan, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.
The inspection of the area of Secondary School No. 10 of Stepanakert and the search for and clearing...
About 70 locals have applied for medical assistance to the specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense...
Troops of Russia’s peacekeeping contingent have cleared of mines nearly 10 km of roads and defused...
Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safety of civilian traffic and the movement...
Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan is recovering normally after being wounded in action in late October during...
The Russian military has installed a field hospital in Stepanakert, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...
