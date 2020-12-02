Artsakh ombudsman updates list on numbers of POWs

The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan informs that his team is updating day and night the lists of missing persons and PoWS based on published videos and evidences provided by the family members and the relatives.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his words, based on obtained data, some 60 PoWs are reportedly held in Azerbaijan, and only few of them have not been identified yet.

"A separate fact-finding mission is underway on missing civilians, whose number reaches 40. We are regularly conveying the collected data to government and international authorized bodies, expecting effective work in the direction of protecting the rights of the captives and ensuring their return. We have special cooperation with the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and individual lawyers in terms of exchange of information and other relevant processes,” Beglaryan wrote on Facebook.