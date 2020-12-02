The inspection of the area of Secondary School No. 10 of Stepanakert and the search for and clearing of explosives there were completed during the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

December 2, 2020, 10:59 Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh demine Stepanakert school grounds

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian servicemen from the Humanitarian Demining Center looked for explosives at the school and the surrounding area.

In total, during the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, engineering units cleared more than 34 hectares of terrain and about 12 kilometers of roads, checked more than 110 houses and socially significant objects, and found and neutralized about 1,077 explosive objects.

Russian peacekeepers provide security and help repair crews rebuild power lines, gas pipelines, communication lines and transformer substations.