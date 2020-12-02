Russian special medical detachment starts treating first patients living in Artsakh

About 70 locals have applied for medical assistance to the specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense Special Medical Detachment (SMD) located in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh),news.am reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are more than 100 military medical specialists in the units of the SMD.

Each SMD includes a laboratory-diagnostic department, a bandage department, and a surgical-intensive care diagnostic module.

The SMD specialists will organize the medical provision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Nagorno-Karabakh, and provide the necessary medical assistance to the local population.

A total of 122 servicemen, 54 units of vehicles and special equipment, and 66 tons of material were transferred to deploy this SMD to Nagorno-Karabakh.