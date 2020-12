On the initiative of the Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response, humanitarian aid was sent Tuesday to the people of Artsakh affected by the recent war, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The convoy of trucks loaded with warm blankets headed to the Artsakh capital Stepanakert and nearby settlements.

Humanitarian assistance programs being implemented in cooperation between Armenia and Russia continue.