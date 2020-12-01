Aliyev suggests creating corridor between Nakhchivan, western Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has proposed the creation of a corridor connecting Nakhchivan with the western part of the country, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic belongs to Azerbaijan, but is divided from the latter by the territory of Armenia.

Also, Aliyev wants to create a new Lachin corridor. The current corridor connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], and, among other cities, passes through Lachin, too. The Azerbaijani leader wants Lachin to pass under the control of Baku and the corridor to pass through other territories.