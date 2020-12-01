Internet will be available in Artsakh in the coming days. Hakob Ghahramanyan

The work on the restoration of the communication system in Artsakh is expected to be completed in 2-3 days.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hakob Ghahramanyan, General Manager of Karabakh Telecom, told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, currently the employees of the system, accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers, are restoring the damaged cable line in Shushi.

He noted that if there are no force majeure situations, which may arise, taking into account that the work is carried out in the territories occupied by the Azerbaijani troops, it will be possible to solve the existing problems in the field of communication in 2-3 days, to fully restore mobile communication and Internet.

The General Manager of Karabakh Telecom also informed that the President of the Republic of ArtsakhArayik Harutyunyan has already mentioned that the communication sphere in Artsakh will operate on a free basis.