Education system in Artsakh is gradually getting back to normal

After the war, the education system in Artsakh is gradually getting back to normal.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh told "Artsakhpress".

He noted that two schools in Artsakh  have already reopened after the recent war.

''A number of other schools will reopen in Stepanakert within the next two days. As for the Stepanakert's school N10, I should mention that a part of the school has been completely destroyed as a result of shelling, and in the other part, where it is possible to organize the educational process, the lesson process will start soon.  

Schools in a number of villages in Martakert, Martuni and Askeran regions have also reopened,'" said Hambardzumyan.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh said that families who have lost their homes as a result of the war and have already returned to Artsakh apply to an educational institution near their place of residence so that their children can attend school.

In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', Zarine Sarajyan, the head of the Media and Public Relations Department of Artsakh State University, said that today, on December 1, classes have resumed  at Artsakh State University .

She noted that the classes are held in two shifts.


     

