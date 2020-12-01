President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he has launched political discussions with public and political circles over the existing challenges and future actions, and that he now sees “the opportunity that we will be able to form a government of national accord to unite all our efforts for the security and development of our country and the welfare of our people”.

December 1, 2020, 11:12 President Harutyunyan sees chance for forming “government of national accord” in Artsakh

"In this critical and decisive moment, my both hands will always be extended to anyone who is ready and able to lay at least one brick on the wall of the reconstruction of our Homeland," Harutyunyan added in particular.