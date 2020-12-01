Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safety of civilian traffic and the movement of people, food and other goods through the Lachin corridor of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

December 1, 2020, 09:14 Russia peacekeepers ensure traffic safety through Lachin corridor of Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The peacekeepers are ensuring security of civilian vehicle traffic and movement of citizens through the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, the shipment of foodstuffs and various goods and are escorting and ensuring security of repair crews, which are fulfilling the tasks on restoring infrastructure facilities," TASS quoted the ministry as saying.