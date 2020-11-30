Artsakhpress

Politics

Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss Armenian-Russian relations agenda

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin at the initiative of the latters, the Armenian PM’s Office stated

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The Russian PM informed that due to the coronavirus situation he has applied to the Eurasian Economic Commission to hold the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council, scheduled on December 4 in Moscow, online.

The sides also discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.


     

Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin at the initiative of the latter.

Armenia President heads for Moscow on private visit

President Sarkissian has departed to Moscow on a “private visit”, his office said in a news release...

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne...

Pashinyan: I had telephone conversation with Russian President twice in last hour

I had a telephone conversation twice in the last hour with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation,...

Schio City Council to ask Italy’s parliament to recognize Artsakh

The City Council of the Italian town of Schio will request the Italian parliament to recognize Artsakh.

Artsakh foreign minister hosts ICRC mission members

The foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday received a delegation led by Peter Hundt, a senior...

Pentagon: Ceasefire agreement is holding in Karabakh

he agreements reached as a result of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and...

Economy

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Over 600 bodies retrieved from conflict zone. Arayik Harutyunyan

More than 600 bodies have been retrieved from the conflict zone these days, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post on Monday.

More than 55,000 residents of Artsakh already back home – government says

More than 55,000 residents of Artsakh who had evacuated due to the war have returned to their homes as...

Restoration of Infrastructures underway in Artsakh. Armen Tovmasyan

Currently, work is underway in Artsakh to restore infrastructures.

No buses depart to Stepanakert due to adverse weather conditions

Free buses heading to Stepanakert from Yerevan on November 30 will not leave on their route due to bad...

23rd Annual Thanksgiving Telethon raises $22.9 mln

The 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Telethon took place in Los Angeles on November 26th with the slogan of Unity,...

Electricity, natural gas supply in Stepanakert practically completely restored

The supply of electricity and natural gas in the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] capital Stepanakert has...

Quake hits near Armenia’s Sotk village

The Seismic Protection Service of Armenia on Friday recorded a magnitude-2.9 earthquake in the country,...

Military

Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan recovers normally, to be discharged from hospital soon

Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan is recovering normally after being wounded in action in late October during the Azerbaijani attacks while serving as Minister of Defense of Artsakh. At the time of being wounded he was in a combat position of the Defense Army.

Russian military opens field hospital in Stepanakert

The Russian military has installed a field hospital in Stepanakert, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Azerbaijan artificially delays process of exchange of POWs and bodies – Armenia Ombudsman

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia calls upon the international community, and in particular the international...

ICRC supports NK conflicting sides in reaching agreement over exchange of POWs

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) as a neutral organization is supporting the Nagorno Karabakh...

Artsakh Defense Army reports 34 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 34 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...

2 Lebanese-Armenian repatriates go missing in Artsakh AFTER ceasefire, presumed kidnapped by Azeris

Two Lebanese-Armenians, a man and a woman, have gone missing in Artsakh after the armistice was declared,...

Artsakh authorities continue searching for bodies of killed troops in Martuni, Martakert

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh continues search operations of bodies of killed...

Greece criticizes Germany for not agreeing to Turkey sanctions
Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss Armenian-Russian relations agenda
Over 600 bodies retrieved from conflict zone. Arayik Harutyunyan
UAE, Jordan condemn top Iranian nuclear scientist's assassination
More than 55,000 residents of Artsakh already back home – government says
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

Photos

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
Videos

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Greece criticizes Germany for not agreeing to Turkey sanctions

UAE, Jordan condemn top Iranian nuclear scientist's assassination

Iran accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist

Biden era, Russia rifts jolt Turkey back toward ties with West - Bloomberg

