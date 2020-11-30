Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss Armenian-Russian relations agenda

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin at the initiative of the latters, the Armenian PM’s Office stated

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian PM informed that due to the coronavirus situation he has applied to the Eurasian Economic Commission to hold the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council, scheduled on December 4 in Moscow, online.

The sides also discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.