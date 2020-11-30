Over 600 bodies retrieved from conflict zone. Arayik Harutyunyan

More than 600 bodies have been retrieved from the conflict zone these days, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear compatriots, I held today another meeting with a group of relatives of servicemen missing in action and war prisoners. The meeting was attended by Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent, and Karen Sargsyan, Director of the State Emergency Service of the Republic of Artsakh.

“Presenting the intensity of the humanitarian work carried out, I noted that due to the close cooperation between the State Emergency Service of the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers, more than 600 bodies have been removed from the conflict zone, and the work is underway,” he said.

“These days no effort is spared at the highest state level to find out the fate of all our missing compatriots in the shortest time possible,” Harutyunyan added.