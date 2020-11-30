Currently, work is underway in Artsakh to restore infrastructures.

November 30, 2020, 12:32 Restoration of Infrastructures underway in Artsakh. Armen Tovmasyan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Acting Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh, Armen Tovmasyan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, the work on restoring the electricity supply in the country continues. Except for Martuni region, electricity supply has been restored in the main settlements.

Work is currently underway in the Lisagor-Stepanakert section.

‘’I should mention that a new overhead power line to be built in Martuni region. Due to unfavorable weather conditions and minefields, it is still difficult to mention when the electricity supply will be fully restored, ’added Tovmasyan.

Tovmasyan said that in parallel with the restoration of electricity supply, the communication system will be regulated in the country.

As for the restoration of transport, he noted that the public and inter-city transportation has resumed its regular operation in Artsakh capital city Stepanakert. Rumors that public transport in the capital will operate free of charge do not correspond to reality.

In an interview with ‘’Artsakhpress’, Shahen Gasparyan, the head of the Stepanakert central bus station, said that Chartar-Stepanakert-Chartar, Askeran-Stepanakert –Askeran routes have resumed their work. Due to the flow of passengers, Vaghuhas-Stepanakert ,Arajadzor -Stepanakert (Martakert region), Nakhichevanik-Stepanakert, Patara –Stepanakert (Askeran region) routes also operate.

From tomorrow, December 1, the routes operating from Martakert, Martuni regional centers to Stepanakert, as well as routes from Stepanakert to Martakert, Martuniregional centers will operate.