More than 55,000 residents of Artsakh who had evacuated due to the war have returned to their homes as of November 30, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh Zhirayr Mirzoyan told ARMENPRESS.
More than 55,000 residents of Artsakh already back home – government says
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier today the Russian military said that more than 23,000 people have returned to Artsakh. Asked to clarify, Mirzoyan said these 23000 are the residents whom the peacekeepers have recorded and this number is included in the 55,000. He said the 23000 residents were escorted by the Russian peacekeepers through the Goris-Berdzor-Stepanakert road.
Meanwhile, reconstruction in the heavily bombed Stepanakert City continues.