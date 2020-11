The Russian military has installed a field hospital in Stepanakert, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "First, we are focusing on medical aid to the peacekeeping contingent. However, we are ready to offer medical services to the civilians as well. Up to 40 patients can be accommodated at the hospital," the Head of the medical unit Yaroslav Ivanov told reporters.