Free buses heading to Stepanakert from Yerevan on November 30 will not leave on their route due to bad weather conditions.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the operative headquarters of the Artsakh Government and Yerevan municipaluty report, information about the upcoming trips will be communicated further.