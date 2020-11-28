Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Iran vows to avenge senior nuclear scientist's assassination

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of its most senior nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated near Tehran on Friday, BBC News reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Fakhrizadeh died in hospital after an attack in Absard, in Damavand county.

Hossein Dehghan, military advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to "strike" the perpetrators like thunder.



Western intelligence agencies believe Fakhrizadeh was behind a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.



Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

The country's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, called on the international community to "condemn this act of state terror".

"Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today," he said in a tweet..



Iran's UN ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said the killing was a clear violation of international law, designed to wreak havoc in the region.

Mr Zarif blamed Israel for the attack saying it had "serious indications of Israeli role".

Fakhrizadeh's name was specifically mentioned in Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation about Iran's nuclear programme in April 2018.

There has been no comment from Israel on the news of the assassination.