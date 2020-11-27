French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will visit Armenia, the French Embassy in Armenia said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: His working visit will take place on Friday and Saturday, and the French secretary of state will bring along a cargo of humanitarian aid from France to Armenia.

During his stay in Armenia, Lemoyne will visit the Ministry of Health and two hospitals.