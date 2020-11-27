The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) as a neutral organization is supporting the Nagorno Karabakh conflicting sides to come to an agreement on the exchange of the prisoners of war, but the decisions are made by the conflicting parties, Communications Program Manager at ICRC Armenia Office Zara Amatuni told Armenpress, asked when the exchange of the POWs will take place and what is the role of the ICRC on the matter.

November 27, 2020, 12:48 ICRC supports NK conflicting sides in reaching agreement over exchange of POWs

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The sides will determine when and how to carry out that. We are helping the sides on reaching an agreement on that issue, but the proposals, the decisions and timeframes are determined by the conflicting sides. The International Committee of Red Cross is not deciding anything on that matter”, she said.

According to her, the role of the ICRC as a neutral mediator is to check the detention conditions of persons in each side, to inform about their health condition and enable to communicate with their families.

“Since October, after receiving a confirmation by a respective authority, our organization continues visiting several persons which include both civilians and servicemen. There are people who are detained and have a right to communicate with their families, we assist that they hold that contact, we follow their health condition, but when their return should be carried out, it is decided by the conflicting sides and they decide all issues over that agreement, we are supporting that agreement mediating as a structure so that they can find the ways”, she added.