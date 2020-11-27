Artsakhpress

Society

23rd Annual Thanksgiving Telethon raises $22.9 mln

The 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Telethon took place in Los Angeles on November 26th with the slogan of Unity, Strength and Faith, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Out of respect for the solemn mood of the Armenian nation and the lives lost in the defense of the Homeland the Telethon took place over 4 hours instead of the previous years’ 12. The Armenians of the US in their unity and commitment to the people of Artsakh raised $22,990,898.  

“In light of recent developments in Artsakh and Armenia, all proceeds of Telethon 2020 will be directed to supporting 100,000 displaced individuals and the families of our fallen soldiers who lost their lives to protect the sovereignty of both republics,” said Armenia Fund USA President Maria Mehranian.

Since September 27th the Armenian community of the United States has been one of the most active in fundraising for the support of the Homeland. Prior to the Telethon, the community had already raised close to $ 80 million and over 100tons of humanitarian aid including medical equipment and supplies as well as other essential items.

Fundraising Phonethons have also been taking place in various Armenian communities in Europe and will continue around the world through to the end of the year. On November 22nd the Annual Phonethon took place in France by the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s partner organization Fonds Armenien de France which so far has raised over $3.13 million.


     

Politics

Pashinyan: I had telephone conversation with Russian President twice in last hour

I had a telephone conversation twice in the last hour with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

Schio City Council to ask Italy’s parliament to recognize Artsakh

The City Council of the Italian town of Schio will request the Italian parliament to recognize Artsakh.

Artsakh foreign minister hosts ICRC mission members

The foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday received a delegation led by Peter Hundt, a senior...

Pentagon: Ceasefire agreement is holding in Karabakh

he agreements reached as a result of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and...

Putin, Erdogan discuss establishment of ceasefire control center in Karabakh

Issues of the establishment of a Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh were among...

Putin discusses results of visits of Russian delegation to Yerevan, Baku with Pashinyan and Aliyev

President of Russia Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and...

Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Overall, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming stable, and Russian peacekeepers are ensuring...

Economy

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

23rd Annual Thanksgiving Telethon raises $22.9 mln

The 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Telethon took place in Los Angeles on November 26th with the slogan of Unity, Strength and Faith, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund reports.

Electricity, natural gas supply in Stepanakert practically completely restored

The supply of electricity and natural gas in the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] capital Stepanakert has...

Quake hits near Armenia’s Sotk village

The Seismic Protection Service of Armenia on Friday recorded a magnitude-2.9 earthquake in the country,...

Aurora announces international fundraising campaign for people of Artsakh

The global Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to provide direct assistance to the people of Artsakh...

Quake hits Georgia-Armenia border zone

The Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Regional Service says it detected a magnitude 2,4...

Catholicos of All Armenians welcomes French Senate’s adoption of resolution to recognize Artsakh

His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, welcomes the adoption of...

Stepanakert City public transport restored

Public transport and road traffic, as well as power and water supply is restored in Stepanakert City,...

Military

Artsakh Defense Army reports 34 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 34 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers have fallen.

2 Lebanese-Armenian repatriates go missing in Artsakh AFTER ceasefire, presumed kidnapped by Azeris

Two Lebanese-Armenians, a man and a woman, have gone missing in Artsakh after the armistice was declared,...

Artsakh authorities continue searching for bodies of killed troops in Martuni, Martakert

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh continues search operations of bodies of killed...

Russian servicemen continue demining activities in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian servicemen of the engineering units continue demining operations in the territory of Nagorno...

Russian military sends sappers to Nagorno Karabakh

The anti-mine units of the Russian Defense Ministry have left for Artsakh, the Ministry reports.

Artsakh President confers title of hero upon head of Martuni region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan confered title of hero upon head of Martuni region.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

The extended format meeting of the delegations of Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan...

Electricity, natural gas supply in Stepanakert practically completely restored
Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College votes for Biden
Quake hits near Armenia’s Sotk village
Pashinyan: I had telephone conversation with Russian President twice in last hour
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

Photos

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
Videos

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Greece and UAE signed mutal Defense Pact

Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

British Spectator: Erdogan's muscular adventurism includes Nagorno-Karabakh

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

