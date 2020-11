The supply of electricity and natural gas in the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] capital Stepanakert has been restored by 95-97%.

November 27, 2020, 11:28 Electricity, natural gas supply in Stepanakert practically completely restored

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The electricity station has been restored, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian servicemen have carried out works on finding explosives in different areas, including in two schools where the classes will resume soon.